After Sky Force, Akshay Kumar is all set to fly high with his historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2. Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial has been released in theatres today. It has opened to a favorable response from critics and audience. Scroll below for the early reviews on X, formerly Twitter.

Kesari Chapter 2 also features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. It is the spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019) and will unveil the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar portrays the leading role of C Sankaran Nair.

It looks like Akshay Kumar starrer has hit the chords with the audience. Cine-goers are emotional yet proud of the team for coming up with an intense cinematic experience.

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews on X

A user shared their review for Kesari Chapter 2 and wrote, “#KesariChapter2: A Must-Watch! Rating: Intense, impactful, and absolutely captivating… Kesari Chapter 2 stands tall as one of the most remarkable films from the Hindi film industry in recent times. #AkshayKumar delivers a phenomenal performance, while #RMadhavan is equally brilliant. A cinematic experience that hits hard and stays with you—highly recommended!”

#KesariChapter2: A Must-Watch!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Intense, impactful, and absolutely captivating… Kesari Chapter 2 stands tall as one of the most remarkable films from the Hindi film industry in recent times.#AkshayKumar delivers a phenomenal performance, while #RMadhavan is… pic.twitter.com/7AlQkLT7zP — I Love Cinema (@ILoveCinema247) April 18, 2025

Another reacted, “#KesariChapter2 is must watch movie for every indian… movie screenplay and story telling is so good that you will never feel bore you will engagement from starting to end… #AkshayKumar and #RMadhavan acting superb unexpectedly #AnanyaPanday is good”

#KesariChapter2 is must watch movie for every indian… movie screenplay and story telling is so good that you will never feel bore you will engagement from starting to end… #AkshayKumar and #RMadhavan acting superb unexpectedly #AnanyaPanday is good https://t.co/8yc4RbDUSH — Antarstaan (@Antar_staan) April 18, 2025

A tweet read, “#KesariChapter2 live review ; First 30 minutes is just AMAZING Finally content King is Back after #Skyforce

@akshaykumar”

#KesariChapter2 live review ; First 30 minutes is just AMAZING 💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥 Finally content King is Back after #Skyforce 🔥🔥🔥♥️🙏@akshaykumar — MoNi (@gazimonirul1234) April 18, 2025

“#KesariChapter2 is high on emotions, #AkshayKumar delivers strong, Madhavan & Ananya are surprise packages. It’s a courtroom drama, not a mass entertainer, so it might not work for everyone. But if you’re into history and patriotism, it’s definitely worth a watch. #kesari2review,” another reviewed.

#KesariChapter2 is high on emotions, #AkshayKumar delivers strong, Madhavan & Ananya are surprise packages. It’s a courtroom drama, not a mass entertainer, so it might not work for everyone. But if you’re into history and patriotism, it’s definitely worth a watch.#kesari2review pic.twitter.com/78kEKUy2P7 — Dhiraj (@DhirajA76474612) April 18, 2025

Another wrote, “#KesariChapter2Review ~ HARD HITTING and GOOSEBUMPS 🥶 Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #KesariChapter2 is not just a movie, but a HARD-HITTING DRAMA. On the whole – I URGE every Indian to watch this film. Take your family, friends — everyone! PROUD, PROUDEST FILM @ananyapandayy @akshaykumar”

#KesariChapter2Review ~ HARD HITTING and GOOSEBUMPS 🥶 Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#KesariChapter2 is not just a movie, but a HARD-HITTING DRAMA.

On the whole – I URGE every Indian to watch this film. Take your family, friends — everyone! PROUD, PROUDEST FILM@ananyapandayy @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/8hFIdZJL74 — Kapil Bhargava (@lazykapil) April 18, 2025

It is now to be seen how Kesari Chapter 2 performs at the box office. It has made a decent start in advance booking sales, registering the 5th highest pre-sales for a Bollywood film in 2025. With good word-of-mouth, the occupancy should improve during the evening and night shows.

