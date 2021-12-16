Zoa Morani, who made her presence felt in Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Taish’, has come on board for the horror series ‘The Chosen One’ with Nikhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment.

The series will be directed by Gauravv Chawla, who earlier helmed the Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Baazar’.

Talking about the project, Zoa Morani says, “It’s stepping into a different genre for me for the first time, I’ve got the pin and needles in anticipation of how this will turn out. I am so grateful to get an opportunity to try something new in the vast storytelling world, the fascination just keeps increasing, fingers crossed.”

The web series is based on a sensitive story that revolves around the themes of love and friendship in the supernatural genre. In addition, ‘The Chosen One’ also stars Ishwaq Singh and Rasika Duggal. The filming will start in December across Ooty.

Apart from this, Zoa Morani is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming series ‘Fallen’, where she will share the screen with Sonakshi Sinha.

About the show and her role, Zoa told IANS: “I cannot give away details. All I can say that the story is set in Rajasthan and my character is very different from whatever I played so far on-screen. In fact, with this one, I am really tapping into the frame of mind of a character I have never explored before. A full-fledged shoot will start in January. This will be the web debut of Sonakshi and I share screen space with her for the first time.”

