Zero Advance Booking Update: 30 Crores On Day 1 Will Remain A Dream?

Zero advance booking started on Monday and the response was not up to the mark on its first day. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the movie will release this Friday and the makers are attempting every trick to hype up the buzz.

The trade pundits are expecting a 30 crore day 1, but will this remain a dream or Shah Rukh Khan will hit the ball out of the park this time? The advance booking is not fully-fledged open yet but let’s analyze how it’s doing wherever it has started.

Mumbai:

Mumbai finally picks up! The heart-centre of Bollywood was dead cold till yesterday but there’s been some heat buzzing up now. We can see some oranges (filling fast) and the shows are getting filled fast. It’s now just a matter of time before we see a positive boost in the booking over here.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhi was better than Mumbai but where it should have been ahead of it right now, it’s still the same. There are still more or less similar oranges as it was on Monday. It should pick up by today or else it could be a sign of danger as far as day 1 is concerned.

Pune:

Pune being Pune is still all-blue when it comes to the advance booking. Few morning shows are filling fast but that’s about it. In Pune we trust! It will surely pick up by Thursday attracting more on the day of its release.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is better than Mumbai and Delhi! Despite Yash’s well-hyped movie KGF releasing on the same day, the shows of Zero are filling fast. It would be interesting to see how it tackles KGF and manages to hold its fort in the weekdays.

Kolkata & Chennai:

Kolkata has improved since Monday and we can see the numbers of oranges increasing. It is Shah Rukh Khan’s home-ground and hence there are more expectations from it. We see a couple of theaters opening the booking for the film and it’s limited but very good.

