Veteran actress and eternal beauty Zeenat Aman shared her dating advice to young women, and emphasised on achieving financial independence.

The actress had gained recognition for her role as Janice in 1971 musical drama ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’. She is also known for the 1973 flick ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’.

Dating and networking application Tinder is back with a new episode of ‘Swipe Ride’, a show that celebrates uninhibited, meaningful conversations about what Indian women want from their dating lives, with Zeenat Aman as the surprise celebrity guest. Social media content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder users to meet their dates.

The upcoming episode features Zeenat Aman, and she shares her insights on various aspects of love and dating journey.

During the ride, Zeenat stated: “Every woman should be confident and capable of financially supporting themselves. This allows them to make choices for themselves and control their own future. When women have financial resources and opportunities at their disposal, they can overcome obstacles, pursue their passions, and make decisions that align with their goals and dreams.”

“Being financially independent isn’t just about having money; it signifies the freedom to live life on one’s own terms, without relying on others. It’s a way to achieve fairness, make their own choices, and evolve into the best version of oneself,” she said.

She further said: “Dating is an incredibly personal journey, and you must navigate it on your terms. As women, we are subjected to so many pressures in life, but here’s what I’ve learnt: go with the flow, pursue your passions, experiment, cherish your relationships, and build a life that fills your soul.”

“Then, when love comes along, it’ll simply enhance the beauty of your existence, not define it. Finding true chemistry is rare, and when you do, seize it with both hands,” she added.

During the conversation, Zeenat spoke about how dating has transformed into a healthier landscape for the younger generation today with conversations around mental health, therapy and depression no longer being taboo.

This sentiment resonates with 43 per cent women daters in India who believe dating is healthier (more honest, more open, with a focus on prioritising mental health) for 18-25 year olds today than it was before.

The episode is streaming on Tinder’s Youtube channel, and on JioCinema.

On the film front, Zeenat was last seen in 2019 film ‘Panipat‘ in a cameo role. She next has ‘Margaon: The Closed File‘ in the pipeline.

