Zee Cine Awards 2019 Winners: Sanju, Padmaavat & Others – Check If Your Favourite Is On The List!

It was the evening of Zee Cine Awards 2019 yesterday and we saw a plethora of celebs gracing the event. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s centre stage chemistry to Alia Bhatt’s peck on the cheek for Deepika Padukone; the evening was full with nothing but entertainment.
From Padmaavat to Sanju, many biggies grabbed their dues. Let’s go through the list and see if your favourite has or has not won the award.
1.Best Director
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat
2. Best Actor (Female)
Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat
3. Best Actor (Male)
Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju
4. Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice
Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
5. Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
6. Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Katrina Kaif for Zero
7. Extraordinary Performer of the Year
Ayushmann Khurrana
8. Best Debut (Male)
Ishaan Khattar for Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak
9. Best Debut (Female)
Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak
10. Best Actor in a Negative Role
Tabu for Andhadhun
11. Best Actor in a Comic Role
Kartik Aaryan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
12. Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema
Hema Malini
13. Extraordinary Icon for Social Change
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
14. Best Playback Singer (Male)
Yasser Desai for “Naino Ne Bandhi” (Gold)
15. Best Playback Singer (Female)
Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur for Dilbaro (Raazi)
16. Best Debut Director
Amar Kaushik for Stree
17. Best Choreography
Ghoomar for Padmaavat
18. Best Dialogues
Pankaj Tripathi for Stree
19. Best VFX
Zero
