Zee Cine Awards 2019 Winners: Sanju, Padmaavat & Others – Check If Your Favourite Is On The List!

It was the evening of Zee Cine Awards 2019 yesterday and we saw a plethora of celebs gracing the event. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s centre stage chemistry to Alia Bhatt’s peck on the cheek for Deepika Padukone; the evening was full with nothing but entertainment.

From Padmaavat to Sanju, many biggies grabbed their dues. Let’s go through the list and see if your favourite has or has not won the award.

1.Best Director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

2. Best Actor (Female)

Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat

3. Best Actor (Male)

Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

4. Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice

Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

5. Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

6. Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Katrina Kaif for Zero

7. Extraordinary Performer of the Year

Ayushmann Khurrana

8. Best Debut (Male)

Ishaan Khattar for Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak

9. Best Debut (Female)

Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak

10. Best Actor in a Negative Role

Tabu for Andhadhun

11. Best Actor in a Comic Role

Kartik Aaryan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

12. Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema

Hema Malini

13. Extraordinary Icon for Social Change

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

14. Best Playback Singer (Male)

Yasser Desai for “Naino Ne Bandhi” (Gold)

15. Best Playback Singer (Female)

Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur for Dilbaro (Raazi)

16. Best Debut Director

Amar Kaushik for Stree

17. Best Choreography

Ghoomar for Padmaavat

18. Best Dialogues

Pankaj Tripathi for Stree

19. Best VFX

Zero

