Yo Yo Honey Singh – The ‘Billion Views’ King Creates HISTORY Yet Again With His Songs!

If there is anyone who can pump the beat and make you feel the lyrics as well then it has to be the iconic singer and rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh. The singing superstar has given multiple hits in the past such as “Dil Chori”, “Makhna”, “Gur Nalo Ishq” and continues to give us some super groovy numbers!

Yo Yo Honey Singh who is known to be a singing sensation amongst the millennials has recently, delivered two singles that is “Makhna” which has the massive 293 million views and “Gur Nalo Ishq” that has already crossed 50 million views. Both the songs together, have nearly touched 350 million-plus of views on YouTube, setting a new benchmark altogether.

Last year as well, the singing superstar had created magic in the “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” album where he gave the chartbursting numbers with “Dil Chori” which has a whopping 457 million views and “Chotte Peg” that has crossed 160 million views. Both these songs happened to become a craze amongst the youth and even today, they continue to be party anthems.

It is breathtaking to see how just five songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh have touched nearly a billion views on the internet while the buzz of his old songs is yet as fresh as new.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track and with this new track coming back, the audience is even more excited for his upcoming rhythmic line-up. From movies to singles, Yo Yo’s every number goes on to be a superhit all times and the fans cannot wait!

