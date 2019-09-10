VIDEO: Taimur Ali Khan Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See On the Internet Today!

Taimur Ali Khan is the nation’s favourite kid and this fact is known to everyone all across the country. He has more brand value than any other Bollywood celebrity in the industry currently. LOL! There have been a lot of star kids in the industry but none of them ever had as massive fan following as Taimur. Time and again we have seen Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan expressing their thoughts on how concerned they are about Taimur being the center of attention all the time but this doesn’t affect his fan following.

Karisma Kapoor who happens to be Taimur’s aunt (Maasi) just shared a cute video of this little munchkin cheering for Ganpati Bappa along with his cousin Kiaan and Maamu Armaan Jain and it will blow your Tuesday blues right away. He is just too cute to miss! Take a look:

We usually spot Kapoor Khandaan celebrating all the festivals together and Karisma keeps giving us glimpses of the same. It wasn’t just Taimur at the celebrations but Karan Johar’s munchkins Roohi and Yash were also present there with Karisma’s son, Kiaan.

We just can’t get enough of these cutie-patooties!

