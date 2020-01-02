Yo Yo Honey Singh Made New Year’s Night Special For Fans In Dubai With A Remarkable Performance, WATCH

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh who has always given us super hit party anthems was recently spotted in Dubai to ring in the new year with a bang. The musician shared clips of his time from the concert on social media and it looks like one party that you wouldn’t want to miss!

Honey Singh took to his Instagram and shared, “This was how we celebrated New Years Eve in Dubai !! Happy 2020 to all”

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s last release which was ‘Peeyu Datt Ke’ got a lot of appreciation from the audience and all his fans and lastly millions of views on youtube. Undoubtedly, fans just can’t stop grooving on the tunes of his songs as we can see in the video of his concert which he has shared.

The music sensation has always witnessed immense fan frenzy at the live concerts he has done till now and he made everyone shake their legs during New Year’s Eve.

Honey Singh has had a successful 2019 as he delivered multiple hits and even won an IIFA Award for Best Music Director this year.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 for which he lifts the trophy as well for the music of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Year 2019 too, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and now Peeyu Datt Ke. And in the year 2020 fans are waiting for his next release.

