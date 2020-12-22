Actress Yami Gautam, who has been in news for her film, on Monday revealed that she feels a sense of security while shooting in her home state Himachal Pradesh.

The actress informed that she has commenced shooting for her remaining portions of the horror-comedy flick, Bhoot Police in Mumbai.

Sharing some pictures, Yami Gautam captioned her post, “As I commence the Mumbai schedule of ‘Bhoot police’ cannot help but think of our shoot in Himachal. Pandemic has hit us all & everywhere but the security that your hometown gives you is amazing. Home is where is the heart is… #shootdiariesofHimachal #dalhousie”

Yami Gautam’s Instagram account bears proof of how much she has enjoyed working and staying in Himachal Pradesh after a long time. The actress flooded social media with photographs and videos from the picturesque hill stations where they shot throughout her stay.

Last Monday, the actress teased fans with pics from the sets. She shared a photograph of a bungalow located in Dalhousie where the film is being shot and captioned it, “Can you guess which film in the 90s was shot at this beautiful heritage home #BhootPolice.”

For the unversed, on December 5, Yami Gautam wrapped up shooting the first schedule of her forthcoming film Bhoot Police across locations in the state. The actress stayed there for almost a month.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.

