Yami Gautam Approached For Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai?

Yami Gautam with back to back hits has become one of the sought after actress. Now , the grapevine has that the actress might star in the Tamil film Valimai starring Thala Ajith and below is all you want to know about the same.

According to reports in many Tamil media houses and sifymovies, Yami has been approached to star in the film that also stars the south superstar and has become an anticipated one.

Though there are no confirmations from Yami or the producer’s side, the speculations are strong. The film is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, who did announce the project and also confirmed that the film will go on floors on December 13 this year. Did not reveal the names of the actors who will star alongside Ajith.

Valimai has become a hotbed for news as the project is an anticipated one due to many reasons. Speculations have it that Thala Ajith will be seen playing a cop and not just that but will be seen in a double role. There have been many viral stills claiming to be Ajith’s look from the film but we are waiting for the official stills.

Talking about Yami, the actress has worked in Tamil films before. She starred in Gouravam and Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum, but sadly both the films tanked which tagged her as the unlucky heroine in the south. In Bollywood, the actress was last seen in Bala alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She was applauded by the critics and the audience for playing a TikTok star with finesse in the film.

She was also seen in the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike with Vicky Kaushal.

