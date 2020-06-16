Yalgaar By CarryMinati Beats Akshay Kumar’s Track To Become The Most LIKED Indian Video!

The feud between YouTubers and TikTokers seems to have benefitted Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, a big time. Already a well known YouTuber, the clash did the purpose of increasing his fan base and converted already existing fans to die-hard ones. And with Yalgaar song, it’s very much clear.

Released on 5th June, Yalgaar was touted to break records and one could say that it’s living up to the expectations. The star roaster kept a mum over deletion of his video by YouTube and every internet geek was eagerly waiting for his reaction. CarryMinati did reply in a perfect style through a rap song.

Now speaking about the feats, Yalgaar has become the most liked Indian video on YouTube. It has garnered 10 million-plus likes. It has surpassed 6.7 million likes of Akshay Kumar’s Filhaal song. Apart from the likes, the song has even fetched 100 million-plus views till now.

In Yalgaar, CarryMinati gave a hard-hitting reply to the controversy with TikToker Amir Siddiqui. He even took a potshot at Kunal Kamra and haters.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kunal Kamra posted a video song titled ‘Babu Haabi’ and accused CarryMinati of plagiarism. He even tagged YouTube and questioned them about their stand on the copyright issue. He further mocked CarryMinati by tweaking one of the lines of Yalgaar. He wrote, “Dear Carry fans this is plagiarism someone stole the tune from victim carry’s mind & composed Yalgaar 2 years ago…@YouTubeIndia what’s your stand on copyright? “Meri kahani mujhe batani hai par orignal tune nahi banani hai”g”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!