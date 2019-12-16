WOAH! Did Tara Sutaria Confirm Her Relationship With Aadar Jain?

Seems like Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are the new “it” couple in Bollywood. While rumors of the two dating each other have been doing rounds for a while now, their Instagram PDA seems to have confirmed their relationship and below is what exactly happened.

Aadar on Instagram shared a story from the U2 concert that took place on Sunday night in Mumbai and wrote, “When I’m with you…@tarasutaria.”. Following the same, Tara reshared the same story and wrote, “Always with you.” Supporting the caption was a heart.

It was on Saturday that Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain’s Roka ceremony took place and it also had Tara in attendance among the other who’s who of Bollywood. The rumors of the two dating came out after the two appeared at Malaika Arora’s birthday bash and Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party.

Earlier when Tara was asked about the rumors by Hindustan Times, she did not accept or deny them. She said, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.” Further, she said that he is special to her and they will continue to hang out together.

“It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she said.

On the film front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Aadar made his debut with Qaidi Band in 2017.

