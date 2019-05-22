Deepika Padukone’s wedding was the most talked about affair of 2018 and the testimony of the same is the precious pictures from her wedding where she looks ethereal with her wide smile winning away hearts.

Interestingly, the wedding picture has received the highest number of likes on Instagram for an Indian celebrity.

Deepika Padukone is not only the leading lady of Bollywood but also the most loved celebrity actress on social media for her massive presence.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 15, 2018 at 6:36am PST

She recently made her fans go gaga over her dreamy MET Gala look and the social media still cannot get over the beauty with all the love and appreciation pouring in for the actress’ look.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone is also busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman.

