Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Mark His Bollywood Debut Soon? Ananya Panday Has An Answer

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday enjoys a huge fan base on social media despite being one film older. More than her upcoming projects, the actress grabs all the attention due to her sizzling pictures and bonding with BFF’s Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. While she has admired the skills of her BFFs on several occasions, she recently spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

As per the report in Times Of India, Ananya Panday said that Aryan Khan is extremely talented but is more passionate about direction rather than acting. She also added that he is really a good writer and possess some qualities of being witty just like his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Well, we would love to see Aryan Khan behind the cameras with none other than King Khan himself acting in the movie.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday during the trailer launch event of Pati Patni Aur Woh said,”I think I attract love triangles! Every film is am doing is a love-triangle.” The film is a love triangle, just like her debut film “Student Of The Year 2” was. If her first film co-starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, in “Pati Patni Aur Woh“, Ananya co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. The story deals with adultery involving a man, his wife and his young lover.

The new version releases on December 6.

