Curious To Know Why Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn Titled Their Upcoming Comedy Frachise Golmaal ‘Five’? Deets Inside

Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty have recently announced the fifth instalment of the Golmaal franchise, titled as Golmaal Five. While this left the fans elated, many wondered why the title was not termed as ‘Golmaal 5’ like the previous instalments which were marked with numerics. Well, we’ve the mystery solved and here’s all we know.

Golmaal Five‘, instead of Golmaal 5 was spelled & designed as per Rohit Shetty’s family of numbers. In fact, as a Pisces born (Ruler, 3, Jupiter), he announced the film on his lucky date, 30th!

Here’s the 5th instalment of one of the most successful franchises, Golmaal; Jumaanified for the most celebrated 5-Star Director, ‘Ro-Hit’ Machine Shetty! He’s a number 5 born on the 14th (5) March, with letters of his name adding to 5 too.

After consulting Sanjay B Jumaani for Golmaal Again, a believer of Numerology, he meticulously combined his advice with talent & hard-work to deliver one of his biggest hits, that grossed over 300 Crores worldwide previously!

Other than this franchise, the association with ‘Rohit Shetty Picturez’ has ran down from Simmba to his upcoming magnum opus, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar.

If recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Golmaal Five are eyeing for a Diwali release in 2021. If one has noticed, every instalment, apart from the first Golmaal, had released on the big festival and the makers plan to continue the legacy. Going by the calendars, now that’s going to be around 4th November, 2021.

Previously, Ajay had made the big announcement regarding Golmaal Five through his tweet that read, “A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive.”

