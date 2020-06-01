Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has created waves in the industry ever since he made his debut. The actor has multiple projects in the pipeline which got halted due to the ongoing pandemic but even then, he is making sure to explore his creative side.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been busy during this lockdown and earlier, started dropping hints on his social media about something big coming up.

Now the word is out that Siddhant Chaturvedi is releasing his first ever song!

His most recent post on Instagram said,

“You guys are too special to lose touch.

I miss the shoots, the stage, the chase, and the run.

But I won’t stop creating, I am not yet done.

My song’s dropping this week,

and I’ve just begun. 👊

#SoMuchToCome

#SoMuchToLearn

@dawgeek”

The actor is all set to release his song, this week! Siddhant Kapoor exploring the music territory is a surprise as his silver screen debut was the character of a rapper and now, the actor will show his skills as a real life singer too.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared several stories on his social media hinting about the upcoming song.

Backed by major production houses for various project, Siddhant Chaturvedi has established himself into a league of his own and will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s next film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Are you excited for Siddhant Chaturvedi’s singing debut?

