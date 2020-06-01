Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s Lovey Dovey Instagram Post Inspires Fans & How!

Deepika Padukone recently shared an adorable boomerang post on her social media with her husband Ranveer Singh, calling him ‘world’s most squishable face’. In the video we see Deepika showing some love to Ranveer in the lockdown.

The video was loved and adored by fans and some of DeepVeer’s industry friends as well. However it came as a surprise that some of fans soon started recreating and replicating her post with their loved ones.

Have a look below:

Well, the influence of Deepika Padukone is pretty evident. With her global presence, whatever Deepika posts becomes a trend and this ‘world’s most squishable face’ post inspiring a streak of posts, is proof.









Deepika holds a massive number of fans and they keep on getting inspired from what she does in films. But to see a list of fans replicating her social media post with their partners is refreshing. It’s so cool to see people spreading the light of love amid this dark time of COVID-19 pandemic.

What are your thoughts on this? Isn’t it beautiful? Let us know in the comment section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!