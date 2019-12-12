WHOA! Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Couple Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar Tease Each Other, Talk Till late Night!

Ayushmann Khurrana amidst basking in the success of his back to back hit films is shooting for his next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film revolves around a homosexual couple and the actor will be romancing with the web fame, Jitendra Kumar. Jitendra in recent interviews revealed that both he and Ayushmann are trying their best to look comfortable.

With the announcement and the unconventional plot, Shubha Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has made a huge buzz since its very inception. The team has been shooting at a jet speed to meet the deadlines. Already finishing the 60-days Varanasi schedule, the team has begun filming the Mumbai part.

Actor Jitendra, who is also promoting his recent web show Cheesecake, spilt a lot of beans during the promotions. According to a report in India Today, the actor spoke about his experience and said, “It’s been an amazing experience so far. There’s good energy on sets. We tease each other, talk till late at night. There are great relationships being formed. Onset and off set there’s full energy.”

Talking about how happy he is with his part and the script is not about a lead but about everyone in it, he said, “You will not see anybody in second lead. Everybody is significant,” he said. “The great part about Hitesh’s (Hitesh Kewalya) script is how every character has his or her direction and chunk.”

When asked about working with Ayushmann and in a different dynamic, he said, “We have never experienced this. So we are putting efforts that we look comfortable with each other and there’s chemistry.”

Directed by Hitesh who also wrote the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), the film is set to hit the screens in February 2020 and is presented by Aanand L. Rai.

