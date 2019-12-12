Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Kissing A Woman & No, It’s Not Gauri Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan may be away from the big screens, but he is continuously making the headlines every single day for some reason or the other. The Zero actor is soon expected to announce his next, which is reportedly a movie with Rajkumar Hirani or Raj & DK, but nothing is confirmed yet.

The actor in his personal life has been spotted kissing a woman, and it’s not Gauri Khan.

Actually, it all happened during a recent event which was graced by various celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Kharbanda, Yami Gautam, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan amongst others. While Shah Rukh Khan graced the red carpet, a picture was doing the rounds where SRK was spotted kissing a woman’s hand with utmost grace. While, the picture went all viral with fans speculating who the mysterious woman was, it was later revealed that the lady was none other than his Zero co-star Anushka Sharma.

Check out the viral pictures below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar were recently spotted at a friend’s birthday bash.

While, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri dressed up as Tina, Karan dressed up as Rahul from the film Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for the nineties Bollywood theme party.

Karan on Tuesday night shared a string of photographs of their look from the party. One picture even had an “embarrassed” Shah Rukh photobombing, as Karan and Gauri posed for the camera.

“So breaking news! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ it was for us! Gauri Khan channelled her inner Tina, Putlu channelled Anjali and me of course had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation!” wrote Karan.



