The wait amongst fans for their favourite actor and Tollywood Star Allu Arjun’s teaser from his upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo came to an end yesterday.

The makers unveiled the teaser from the action drama yesterday evening following which it has been trending with #AlaVaikunthapurramloo all over social media sites and the internet. Now, it is making to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section and let’s see what you guys have to say about it.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s reception amongst the audience.

Talking about the teaser, one must say that the 1-minute 23-second video looks promising. Allu Arjun in his mass avatar in addition to his swag, his entrance, action sequences, and dialogues sets screens ablaze.

The teaser has already garnered over 5 million views and is currently trending at #7 on Youtube.

The Allu Arjun starrer has Pooja Hegde as the film’s leading lady. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also stars Bollywood actress Tabu opposite Malayalam star Jayaram. The film also has popular Marathi and Bollywood actor Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and it is slated to hit big screens on 12th January 2020 in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

