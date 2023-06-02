Westland Books today announced the release of Who Killed Moosewala?, an account of the singer’s death and its investigation, by seasoned crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh. The book looks at the events of 29 May, the day the Punjabi hip-hop star was shot by six armed assailants while driving to his aunt’s house in Jawaharke village. The book also gives the reader an inside story of the gangs and violence in Punjab. The book is available for pre-order and will release on 5 June, 2023 across all online and offline bookstores.

Commenting on the book, author Jupinderjit Singh said, ‘Sidhu Moosewala’s killing had a deep impact on me. As a crime reporter for over two decades, I have seen mutilated bodies and reported on gory crimes, terrorist strikes, and police encounters. But this senseless murder shook me to my core, especially when I saw the visuals of his grieving parents. While reporting on it I felt that news stories were not going to be enough and I decided to write this book. Of course, it required painstaking research, with hours spent poring over grisly details and delving into the intricate workings of crime scenes, killers and gangsters.”

“The weight of responsibility to stick to the facts pressed upon my soul, especially because the investigation is still ongoing. I strove for authenticity, grappling with my own emotions. The toll on me is immeasurable, yet through it all, I persisted, driven by a desire to shed light on the murder that reminds us all of the fragility of life.’

Sanghamitra Biswas, Executive Editor, Westland Books, remarked, ‘Since Sidhu Moosewala’s death a year ago, Jupinderjit Singh has been reporting exhaustively on the crime as well as the investigation. His understanding of the case is strong and comprehensive. In this riveting book, backed by meticulous research, Jupinderjit offers up a fascinating portrait of the singer and Punjab he inhabited.

