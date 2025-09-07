Shah Rukh Khan’s charm is unmatched, but someone from Junagadh grabs public attention for looking almost identical to him. His name is Ibrahim Qadri. He has gone from financial struggle to becoming one of the most popular celebrity lookalikes in the country. Today, he travels for events across the world. Additionally, he reportedly charges up to ₹5 lakh per appearance. Here is everything we know about him so far.

From Two Meals a Day to Living His Dream

In a conversation with Lallantop, Ibrahim revealed that he once worked as an artist painting hoarding boards in Junagadh. At that time, his life was difficult. There were days when he could barely afford two meals. He shared, “I could hardly manage two meals a day. I was struggling financially before all the fame. It was a hand-to-mouth situation. There were days without work.”

His life turned around when friends and family noticed how closely he resembled Bollywood’s biggest superstar. Ibrahim further shared that, in 2017, while attending an IPL match in Rajkot, he was mistaken for Shah Rukh Khan by the crowd. This incident created a stampede-like situation. That moment completely changed the direction of Ibrahim’s life.

Becoming SRK’s Doppelganger

At first, Ibrahim was not prepared for the demands of being a lookalike. He shared, “When I started doing events as SRK’s doppelganger, I knew nothing. I had not practiced to talk like him or dance like him. So many times, I was not paid for my appearance. Once, someone in the audience taunted me: ‘Sirf SRK jaisa dikhna kaafi nahi hai”.

That remark encouraged him to improve. He began studying SRK’s walk, dialogue delivery, gestures, and dance style until he could convincingly perform like him.

Today, Ibrahim earns between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh per appearance. He considers himself the highest-paid SRK double in the country and also points out that his success has created opportunities for others. “And due to me, other lookalikes of SRK are also bagging jobs. Because everything I reject, it goes to them,” he said. (via: News18)

Despite being invited to many shows worldwide, Ibrahim sets boundaries. He avoids comedy shows because they often make jokes about him and Shah Rukh, which he feels is disrespectful.

Check out the full interview with Ibrahim Qadri below:

