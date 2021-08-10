Advertisement

Sholay, the iconic 1975 film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and many more, is one of the best movies made in Hindi cinema, and there is no denying that fact. The Ramesh Sippy directorial became the first Indian movie to celebrate a silver jubilee (a 25-week run in a single theatre). But did you know it was declared a major failure by media critics in its first week?

In today’s throwback story, we tell you that the above-mentioned detail is true. Scroll below to know what the film’s writers – Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, did on hearing and reading these trade analyses. A hint – they predicted it doing a certain box office number, but they were off the mark by a major margin.

As per an old report by Glamsham, in a past interview, Sholay co-writer Salim Khan spoke about the film being dubbed a flop by trade analysts. He had said, ”Yes it is true when the movie was released Bollywood trade pundits had written off the movie. In fact a series of analytical articles probing the reasons behind the failure of the movie were also published in trade magazines!”

But despite the negativity, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were sure of Sholay. The veteran writer was further quoted saying, ”But I and Javed sahib were so confident of the movie’s success that in response to the negative reports we had published an Full Page advertisement in all the trade magazines declaring that the movie will gross Rs. 1 crore business in each territory of India!”

Are you wondering if their prediction came true? Well, Salim Khan admitted they were off and said, “Actually our predication too was wrong….. because the movie did not do 1 Crore business … but it did more than 2 Crore business in each territory of India!!!”

As per the website, Sholay earned a gross revenue of Rs 15,00,00,000 (Rs 15 crore), and if substituted with today’s ticket rates, it would be way over Rs 160 crore.

The Ramesh Sippy directorial is still watched by young and old today for its incredible story, dialogues, songs and performances.

