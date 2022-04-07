Bollywood actress Shanthipriya who debuted opposite Akshay Kumar in the 1991 film Saugandh once spoke about how her costar made fun of her dark skin tone. In a past interview, she claimed that although the Khiladi star made fun just for a good laugh but his comments stayed with her for a long time. However, soon after her interview went viral, the actress clarified that he didn’t say anything to demean her or cause her distress.

The actress has worked mainly in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She is the younger sister of actress Bhanupriya. Apart from films, the actress has also worked in a few daily soaps like Aryamaan, Mata Ki Chowki – Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti and Dwarkadheesh.

Coming back to the topic, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Shanthipriya spoke about how Akshay Kumar made fun of her dark skin tone on the sets of Ikke Pe Ikka. During the interview, the actress said that during the time she felt uncomfortable, embarrassed and cried a lot over it.

Shanthipriya said, “My role in the film Ikke Pe Ikka was of a modern girl and the script demanded that I had to wear a short dress. I used to wear skin-coloured stockings and once while shooting, Akshay joked about my knees looking darker than usual. He repeatedly said that there were blood clots in my knees and all the actors and other members of the crew had a good even though it was a joke, I felt quite uncomfortable.”

She added, “The incident remained in the depths of my mind and I cried a lot over it but never applied any fairness cream on my face. Akshay is my good friend and I am not complaining here, but I definitely want to tell you that people have to understand how a joke made about someone’s colour can hurt him/her.”

Soon after the interview went viral, Shanthipriya clarified that Akshay Kumar’s comments were just a joke. Taking to her Twitter, the actress wrote, “I want to make it clear, making those comments were Akshay Kumar’s way of being playful with me. Even though his comments stayed with me for a while, I believe he didn’t mean to hurt me or cause me distress. I adore all of his work and wish him love & luck for his future!”

I want to make it clear, making those comments were @akshaykumar's way of being playful with me. Even though his comments stayed with me for a while, I believe he didn't mean to hurt me or cause me distress. I adore all of his work and wish him love & luck for his future! https://t.co/iISv0SVBno — shanthi priya (@shanthipriya333) June 30, 2020

