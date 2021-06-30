Celebrities are often trolled on social media for no reason in particular. And not just the Bollywood actors and actresses but also the star kids. They often bear the wrath of netizens and unnecessary trolling on social media. Back in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was trolled after her picture with her shirtless guy friends went viral on the internet. Read to know the scoop below.

Being a star kid comes with its own pros and cons on social media. They are often targeted by the trolls for not so usual reasons.

Suhana Khan who happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was once trolled for posing for her shirtless guy friends. Yes, we know it’s hard to believe but Indian trolls don’t really need a reason to target star kids on social media. Well, the father-daughter duo clearly hasn’t really cared about the trolling and their silence speaks volumes.

Take a look at the pictures here:

A user commented, “Suhana, this is Western culture and doesn’t forget you are an Indian and this is not Indian and Islamic culture.”

The beauty was seen wearing a red tube top and paired it with a black dungaree. Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, London and took admission to New York University last year.

After Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor is making her big Bollywood debut with Dharma and the fans are eagerly waiting for Suhana to announce her Bollywood debut soon.

Talking about his daughter, Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Suhana has expressed her desire to become an actor, but she needs to complete her education first. I have often told her that she will have to work five times harder than me, get paid 10 times lesser than I do and will require a lot of patience and perseverance to be successful.”

