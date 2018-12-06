When Shah Rukh Khan Meets Salman Khan! 24 Million In 24 Hours – Issaqbaazi Is On Loop

Bollywood movie Zero has already got the internet going gaga about it. Now, the second song from the movie titled, Issaqbaazi has already garnered over 24 million views (YouTube + Instagram) in mere 24 hours.

Launched only on 4th December, Tuesday the song has already become chartbuster of the year.

Issaqbaazi is a peppy rustic number which has Bauua Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan) dancing with Salman Khan as he expresses his love for Babita Kumari (Played by Katrina Kaif). The song’s liveliness and desi tadka is winning hearts all over, with fans pouring in love for Salman and Shah Rukh’s bromance and dance-off.

The song was launched on social media on 4th December by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Aanand L. Rai, Red Chillies Entertainment, Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

Soon after the launch, it began trending at #1 on YouTube and Twitter in India and around the world. It was trending in India on Twitter within five minutes after the song launch, while the hashtag #IssaqbaaziOutNow trended at the number one position. The song is still trending on YouTube at #2 as on 6th December, 2018.

Trending at No 1 on YouTube too!! 😎#IssaqbaaziOutNow pic.twitter.com/kTCIKy2Rkq — Bauua Universe (@SRKUniverse) December 4, 2018

Featuring Bollywood’s favourite Khan jodi, Issaqbaazi brings back the magic of Ajay-Atul’s phenomenal music, Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar’s dynamic voice along with Irshad Kamil’s high-spirited lyrics.

ZERO, is an upcoming Bollywood movie, directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie stars Bollywood heart-throb Shah Rukh Khan along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

About ZERO

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

About Red Chillies Entertainment

Founded in 2002 by iconic Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, and producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment is a fully integrated film studio that has produced some of the most definitive and prominent work in modern Indian cinema.