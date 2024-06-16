Mithun Chakraborty entered Bollywood in 1976 and is the recipient of three National Film Awards today. He is one of the legendary actors who has entertained us with versatile projects like Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Golmaal 3, and Housefull 2. The veteran star is now talking about the hypocrisy in the industry and how he, along with Amitabh Bachchan, changed the scenario. Scroll below for more details!

We’ve heard several Bollywood actresses opening up about their tough times in the industry. Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, shared their casting couch experiences. Sameera Reddy also recently shared how she was almost forced to go under the knife. But it isn’t just women; even men have their fair share of difficulties.

In 2010, Mithun Chakraborty shared with Headlines Today, “People talk about the Bengali accent and the South Indian accent, but they don’t seem to have any problem with a hero who has a Punjabi accent. Heroes were supposed to be fair at that time. That was my biggest problem. I thought I’d only manage to be a villain, perhaps a dancing villain. But Amitabh and I managed to change the trend. Now people call me the sexy, dusky Bengali babu.”

Mithun Chakraborty had previously revealed that he was facing financial woes during the early days of his career. During the filming of the 1979 Basu Chatterjee film Prem Vivah, he claimed his hair dresser and makeup man earned more than him. This was after he won a National Award for his debut film, Mrigayaa (1976).

In January 2024, Mithun was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honor, by the Government of India.

On the professional front, he has been contributing more to regional cinema. He was seen in the Bengali films Kabuliwala and Projapati. In the mainstream world, he was seen in The Kashmir Files.

