Irrfan Khan left us last year on 29th April. Today, everyone across the globe is remembering the versatile performer on the occasion of his first death anniversary, by sharing his best performances and how humble he was as a human being. We too will be recalling one instance where Irrfan was praised by veteran actor, Kay Kay Menon.

Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon both have made their place in the hearts of Indian viewers with their performances. Unfortunately, Irrfan met an untimely demise. A few years, almost a decade ago, Kay Kay was indulged in a chat with Bollywood Hungama. There he spoke about the delusional concept of cinema. And of course, he praised Irrfan in well-deserving words.

Kay Kay Menon shared that most of the cinemas in Bollywood are not cinemas but just marketing. “Wherever I see things like just body and things like that…I am bored of seeing that. I will show you better bodies in the Lokhandwala complex. I will show you better figures in Bandra. But show me one more Irrfan Khan, you can’t. That’s my point. If you’re talking about acting, I challenge you to show me one more Irrfan Khan or one more Naseeruddin Shah. You can’t.”

Meanwhile, Irrfan lost his life last year due to a neuroendocrine tumour.

Recently, Irrfan Khan’s son Baabil shared that the late actor declared that he’ll die, days before his death. Babil revealed, “I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said…he just looked at me, smiled and said ‘I am going to die’ and I told him ‘No you are not’. He then smiled again and went back to sleep,” in a talk with Film Companion.

