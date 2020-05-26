When Kartik Aaryan Took His Hairstylist’s T-Shirt For A Red Carpet Event & Changed It On The Way, WATCH

Kartik Aaryan’s rise in Bollywood is unbelievable and currently, he is amongst the sought-after-actors in the industry. He is a hot commodity in the market and his line up including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 prove it. Despite being in such a demand, the actor possesses a casual demeanour and that’s something makes him adorable.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a video, in which he is seen getting ready for a red carpet event. While he is all charged up, he isn’t impressed with his shirt. Then, in the mid of the road, hairstylist’s black t-shirt catches sight of Kartik and guess what, he borrows the t-shirt and changes it on the road. Further in the video, we can see Kartik rocking the main event with black trousers, borrowed t-shirt and blue blazer.

Check out the video below:

Recently, Kartik Aaryan even made his fan’s birthday special by sending a special message. A social media user took to Twitter requesting Kartik for a birthday message amid lockdown. The user wrote: ” @TheAaryanKartik… so tomorrow is my friend’s brother SARTHAK’s birthday and he’s really a big fan of yours. amidst the lockdown, since they can’t do anything extraordinary for him, he’d be really very happy if you could just wish him so yes please it’s a genuine request?”

To the user’s surprise, Kartik Aaryan replied, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sarthak. Have a good one And please stay at home.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan.

