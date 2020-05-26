Sacred Games Actor Ramchandra Dhumal Who Played Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Father Passes Away

Veteran Marathi actor Ramchandra Dhumal breathed his last on Monday in Pune at the age of 71. It is being reported that the actor was severely unwell for the past few days. For those of you know do not know the actor, he is the same actor who played Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s father in Sacred Games.

Ramchandra Dhumal was fondly called ‘Dhumal Kaka’ by those who knew him in the industry.

Director-Producer Suraj Dalvi broke the news of the veteran actor’s demise with a Tweet that read, “Versatile marathi and hindi actor Ramchandra Dhumal passed away today. They worked in superhit marathi films like khwada,sairat,fandry and many more 100 films. Recently they worked in #SacredGames with @anuragkashyap72 @VikramMotwane @SaifOnline @NetflixIndia.”

Talking about Ramchandra Dhumal, film distributor Shekhar Naik told Marathi Daily, “Uncle Dhumal never thought about how long his role is in the film, how much honorarium he will get. In 2007, in ‘Urus’ he had a small role in the film. Uncle Dhumal came to Alibag from Pune. No complaints. Since then, I know him …His roles in ‘Jai Shankar’, ‘Mhais’ were also not very big. But uncle is always good at work.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games went on to become one of the most loved digital dramas on the streaming giant, Netflix. The two-season drama also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kubbra Sait and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

We pray that Ramchandra Dhumal’s soul rests in peace!

