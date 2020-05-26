There would be hardly any Indian telephilia who isn’t familiar with “Hey Ma! Maataji” catchphrase. Yes, we are talking about our beloved Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Owing to her antics, Disha’s portrayal of Daya has become a household name over the years.

But since a long time, fans have been missing Disha Vakani badly and no one can exactly tell about her comeback in TMKOC. Last year, we came across one such incident on social media, when one fan seemed very desperate for Disha’s return and even made a personal remark on the actress. Without dodging it, Disha came up with a subtle reply.

It all happened during Disha Vakani’s Q & A session on Instagram, last year. Expectedly, she was floored with several questions regarding her comeback. One of them even wrote, “Itna ego Hoga ap me Nahi Laga tha mam, ur fans asking to come back in the show, itne me hi ur tired. wah, don’t come (Didn’t think you would have such an ego, your fans are asking to come back and you are already tired. Don’t come).

Replying to the user, Disha Vakani wrote, “Please give me some space”. While someone else would have reacted to it more angrily, our beloved Dayaben came up with a polite reply.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani took an exit in 2017 as she gave birth to a baby girl. Even after finishing her maternity leave, she has never ever returned back to the show and everyone is dying to see her in the show.

