Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented and successful one this industry has. But her journey to success was not always easy. In the early days of her career, Ranaut was often cast in disastrous films. Films that were poorly made and did not do well at the box office. As she was a newbie, she might have done some of these films out of compulsion and ‘majboori’ as all new stars do not have that choice to reject!

She needed to earn money to support herself and her family, and these were the only films that were offered to her. More importantly she was bravely nursing an ailing sister who had to face a lot. However, the Manikarnika actress never gave up on her dream of becoming a successful actress. She continued to work hard and improve her craft. She also started to take more control over her career, and she refused to do films that she didn’t believe in.

Kangana Ranaut’s career took a turn for the better in 2011 with Anand L Rai‘s Tanu Weds Manu. Her status as a performer solidified with the 2014 film Queen. However, post these two critically acclaimed films, she was stunned to know that I Love NY, a film stuck in the process for two years, was ready to release in 2015. Kangana was not very thrilled about this development and did not want the film to be released, according to reports.

Hindustan Times, in a June 2015 report via an insider, quoted, “Kangana is very particular about the kind of films she chooses now, and the direction in which her career should head. That’s why she was a bit surprised when she got to know that her film with Sunny is set for a release in July. She called up Bhushan (Kumar; the producer of the film) and had a long chat with him. She asked him about the stories doing the rounds regarding film’s release, as the makers had initially decided to shelve it. Bhushan told Kangana that they will sort out the matter amicably.”

