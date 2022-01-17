Bollywood’s most breathtaking actress, Deepika Padukone has won hearts all over the world through her mesmerizing looks and mind-boggling acting skills. The diva started her B-town venture with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, which was deemed a super hit after its release.

Advertisement

Since Om Shanti Om, the actress has been unstoppable in terms of her rapid growth in Bollywood. The actress has given us some amazing movies to reminisce on, such as Chennai Express, RamLeela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Fanny, and many more.

Advertisement

Well, Deepika Padukone has currently at the peak of her success. However, there was a time when the actress was not only known for her films, but also for hitting the headlines due to all the wrong reasons. One such controversy that took place in the actress’s life was when director Homi Adajania reportedly crossed his lines with the diva during the wrap-up party of her 2014 release Finding Fanny.

Bollywood parties are the one place where controversies never fail to brew. However, the wrap-up party for Finding Fanny turned out to be a nightmare for the Housefull actress. According to the report by TOI, it’s been claimed that Deepika Padukone was left very embarrassed and humiliated after Finding Fanny’s director, Homi Adajania wrapped his arms around the actress and was kissing her cheeks forcefully. The reports also claim that Homi was quite drunk during the party and kissed Deepika without her consent, which caught the paparazzi’s attention, leaving the actress feeling very uncomfortable.

The said reports also claim that Deepika made sure to control the situation very gracefully by taking the sudden kiss with a smile on her face. It is said that Ranveer Singh had arrived late to the party and could not witness the whole ordeal. The actress later-on avoided Homi Adajania without making it obvious to him.

This sounds extremely embarrassing and awkward, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress is set to star in her next project, titled – Gehraiyaan.

For more such amazing updates, follow Koimoi

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For Her Pink Monokini & ‘Unbuttoned’ Denim Look; Netizen Says, “Kya Pant Ka Button Toot Gaya Hai?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube