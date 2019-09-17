When Anurag Kashyap Was Proved Wrong By Ashnoor Kaur On The Sets Of Manmarziyaan

Ashnoor Kaur, a popular name in the telly world, says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had “underestimated TV actors”, and she proved him wrong by impressing him with her acting skills in his movie “Manmarziyaan“.

“When I worked with Anurag sir, he didn’t know that I was a known TV face. After he tagged me on his post, my fans flooded him with comments. He said he was surprised to see that I had so many fans, who call themselves Ashnoorians,” Ashnoor told IANS.

“Then he got to know about me and how much I have worked. On the last day (of shooting ‘Manmarziyaan’), he said ‘I had actually underestimated TV actors. You proved me wrong’. That moment, I felt so proud of myself. I felt proud of representing the TV actors in movies,” she added.

Apart from the 2018 romantic film, the teenager was also seen in “Sanju“.

Asked if she would like to switch to movies, the “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” actress said: “I am comfortable (in TV space) but I guess I have explored a lot of TV shows. I would want to give my debut as an adult in movies.

“After ‘Manmarziyaan‘, I was offered some sister’s role or to play someone’s daughter. I said no to them because now I am looking for lead characters only.”

She is currently playing one of the protagonists in the TV show “Patiala Babes”. She was even trolled by netizens for playing a character who helps in arranging her mother’s second marriage.

“‘Patiala Babes’ is a very realistic show that we are shooting. If there is a girl, a teenager, who has been in wonderland thinking that her mom and dad have the perfect love story, then dad comes back to India with another woman, breaking her mother’s heart… so obviously she will stop believing in love.

“Then when she comes to know that Hanuman uncle whom she trusted a lot as a guardian, actually is in love with her mother…love that she fears now and stays away from… Naturally, any person would be against this thing. But when she comes to know that her mother’s happiness also lies with him, then she starts playing the cupid and tries to get them together,” she said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!