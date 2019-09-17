Kareena Kapoor Khan Rings Her 39th Birthday In Advance On The Sets Of Dance India Dance 7

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who will be turning 39 on 21st September had a huge surprise on the sets of reality show Dance India Dance 7.

The Jab We Met actress who happens to be one of the prominent judges of the reality show was taken by surprise when the makers of the show, co-judges, participants and crew of the reality show threw an advance birthday bash on the sets of the show.

According to a report from Mumbai Mirror, the makers arranged a two tier chocolate cake, packed with fresh fruits which were ordered from the actress’ favourite bakery. Singer Dhvani Bhanushali too made her appearance on the show to dedicate a song to the Birthday girl.

The actress had a gala time on the sets, as she was showered with birthday wishes by one and all present at the show.

Apart from that, Kareena also shared some fond memories and experience working with ace choreographer Saroj Khan who will be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episode.

On work front, Kareena who was last seen big screen in Veere Di Wedding last year, will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in filmmaker Raj Mehta’s directorial venture Good Newwz.

The film also stars Punjabi actor & singer Diljit Dosanjh along with Kiara Advani in major roles.

The Kareena starrer is slated to hit big screen on 27th December.

