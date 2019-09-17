Sunil Grover FINALLY Clarifies About His Entry In The Kapil Sharma Show

Can we just take a flower and remove its petals to decide whether or not Sunil Grover will be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show? If there are two things that have been the most rumoured ones, it’s to be Sunil’s entry in Kapil’s show and Shah Rukh Khan’s next film.

Now, a couple of days after posting a cryptic tweet about returning on the show, Sunil has clarified on his own. Is he returning on the show? Or was that just a normal tweet done with no intent whatsoever? Here’s what Sunil has to say about the same.

“If God is willing we will come together. I really have no answer to it. Nature knows it,” Sunil was quoted as saying to the Times of India. This was the tweet that sparked all the rumours, “Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki … mere husband mujhko…”

Sunil recently said he does not mind the tag of a ‘comedian’ as he believes a successful on-screen image always allows more opportunities to an artiste.

“We all are typecast, especially when we get success by doing one thing. Whether you are an action hero, romantic hero or playing a comedy character, we all are typecast. In my career, since people have appreciated my performance on television for years, even casting directors trust that I am capable of delivering a comedy scene effortlessly,” Sunil told IANS in an interview.

