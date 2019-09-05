When Amitabh Bachchan Carried Waheeda Rehman’s Footwear & Ran Towards Her

Fans often hero-worship stars but have you ever heard of a star hero-worshipping someone? That’s exactly what megastar Amitabh Bachchan did once for the legendary actress Waheeda Rehman, who he considers his idol.

“The first time I got an opportunity to work with her (was) in the movie ‘Reshma Aur Shera‘. During the shoot, there was a sequence where Sunil Dutt and Waheeda ji had to sit bare feet in the desert, where it was impossible to stand in the sand with our shoes, because of the high temperature. I was so worried about how Waheeda ji was managing to shoot in such an extreme conditions, and too without footwear. So, as soon as the director announced a break, without wasting time, I took Waheeda ji’s juttis and ran towards her. I can’t even express how special the moment is to me,” said Big B, about Waheeda Rehman, with whom he later worked with her in films such as “Trishul“, “Adalat“, and “Namak Halaal“.

Big B revealed that he considers Dilip Kumar and Waheeda Rehman his two idols in life. “I have two idols in my life — Dilip Kumar ji and Waheeda Rehman. Waheeda Rehman has always been the most beautiful women to me till date. She is not only a great actor but also a great human being by her nature. For me Waheeda ji is a perfect example of the Indian woman. Waheeda ji has given huge and incredible contribution to our Bollywood Industry which cannot be expressed through words,” said Amitabh Bachchan, when he appeared on the set of the Sony TV show “Superstar Singer” with Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh.

During the live video call with the actresses, Big B also revealed the interesting fact that Waheeda Rehman has played a mother to him, his wife Jaya Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan in three different films. “I would to like to share one very Interesting fact about Waheeda ji. She has worked with three members of our family and has played the role of mother with all three of us. In ‘Phagun‘ (1973), she played a mother to my wife (Jaya Bachchan), she was Abhishek’s mother in ‘Om Jai Jagadish‘ (2002), and she worked with me in ‘Trishul‘ (1978),” shared Big B.

Waheeda Rehman laughed her heart out on hearing this. “It feels happy and ajeeb (weird) at the same time. If it continues this way, perhaps I will play mother or grandmother to Abhishek’s kids someday!” she said.

