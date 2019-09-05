AB Aani CD First Poster Out! Amitabh Bachchan & Vikram Gokhale Raise The Intrigue

While Amitabh Bachchan’s last offering Badla was a hit, Bachchan’s fans are now waiting for the release of his next film with bated breath. Amongst many projects that he has signed including Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Amitabh is also set to mark his debut in Marathi film with AB Aani CD with Vikram Gokhale. Now, the makers of the film have revealed the first poster of the film as well.

Big B will once again leave you in awe with the new poster. The poster is quite intriguing and it will leave you wondering what his role will be all about. Talking about the poster, we can see veteran actor Vikram Gokhale and Bachchan in very intense yet groovy avatars. While only Big B’s face is revealed in the poster, Gokhale can be seen striking Bachchan’s iconic pose in the poster. What made the poster launch even more special was the fact that it was presented to Mumbai’s famed Lalbaug cha Raja amidst the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Directed by Milind Lele, the film will hit the theatres soon. The film will showcase the bond of friendship between Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale’s character. Amitabh will be in the lead role with Vikram Gokhale playing the role of his good friend Chandrakant Deshpande. Produced by Akshay Vilas Bardapurkar and Planet Marathi, the film also stars Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev and Akshay Tanksale in the pivotal roles.

Apart from his Marathi debut film, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. He will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. He will also mark his south debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

