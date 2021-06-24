Alka Yagnik is one of the most prolific singers in Bollywood and ruled the music industry during the ’80s and ’90s with her soulful voice. While we may think that with her magical voice things would have been smooth in the industry, her tiff with Anuradha Paudwal will shatter your beliefs. Scroll down to know more.

Alka has sung a large number of female solos in her Bollywood career. She is well known for some unforgettable gems like Hum Tum, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla and many others. Her songs have attained cult status now.

In an old interview, Alka Yagnik accused another legendary singer Anuradha Paudwal of dubbing her songs without her knowledge. As reported by IBTimes, the Filmfare issue of 1997 claims that the singer lashed out at Paudwal for dubbing her songs like Dil Ki Kalam Se, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai and O Ramji from Itihaas.

Alka Yagnik said, “How dare she! Honestly, why does Anuradha keep doing this to me time and again? When she dubbed my songs in Dil, she had a readymade excuse, saying that her voice suited Madhuri Dixit more than my voice did. Now, what’s her excuse? Is she going to say her voice also suits Twinkle Khanna?”

Alka Yagnik further said, “At times I feel there are no ethics in the industry. She (Anuradha Paudwal) is back to singing for films and those songs will be out in the market soon. So why step all over me and do it surreptitiously when I wasn’t in town?”

The ‘Shairana’ singer also revealed to the magazine that she was approached by producers to dub Anuradha’s songs. However, she turned them down and suggested getting it re-dubbed by Paudwal herself. The report claimed that they tried reaching Anuradha Paudwal for three days to report her side of the story but to no avail.

The magazine then reached out to the producer-director of Itihaas and learned that the music rights of the film’s songs were owned by Amitabh Bachchan’s company ABCL earlier. However, due to the bad financial state of the company, they couldn’t promote it. The music rights were later acquired by Gulshan Kumar who promoted it and got it dubbed by his singers.

Alka Yagnik also reacted to the report by saying, “All I can say is that she has stooped too low. I am flabbergasted.”

