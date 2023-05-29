Aishwaya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected celebrities in Bollywood and has been representing India on the global platform for a long time now. The actress is not just only known for her phenomenal work craft as an artist but also for the way she carries herself. She is always calm and poised and when it comes to making India proud globally, Aish has done it several times. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actress graced the popular chat show hosted by Oprah Winfrey and apparently took a savage dig at divorce rates in America. Scroll below to read the details!

Aish is among one of the most recognized Indian faces in the West. The actress has graced Oprah Winfrey’s popular chat show twice and we have to admit her first visit on the show was quite savage. Aish not only busted myths that Americans had about Indian culture like a queen babe, but also didn’t miss a chance to take a subtle dig on the divorce rates in America.

Back in 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced Oprah Winfrey’s chat show that enjoys a massive fanbase, and talked about a lot of things including how kissing is not a familiar sight in India to even shedding light on the concept of arranged marriages in the country. During the conversation, the actress was asked several questions by the host and during one segment Oprah asked, “You are the representative of the culture. What do they think in general about American women? Do they say they are rude?” The actress was quick to say a big no and said, “Indian people are very hospitable.” Oprah again asked, “Do they think we talk a lot?” To this, Aishwarya answered maybe. Finally, she was asked, “Do they say we get a lot of divorces?” Well, to this question, Aish was quick to take a dig and said, “Uh… that could be a discussion…” and expressions said it all.

Interestingly, the clip from the interview was shared on a youtube page @ailsabinge and the netizens were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “This could be a discussion, together with a tongue movement was the most diplomatic answer in human history.”

Another called her, “Beauty with brains, proud to be her fan.”

“That naughty + attitude based expression.”

“Class, intelligence and beauty.”

“She showed Oprah she is not going to take the bait.”

“The tongue roll was more powerful than all the words combined.”

Checkout the video below:

