Goof ups keep on happening with anyone and when a superstar is involved it becomes more hilarious and a talking point. Something similar happened with a Pakistani news channel when they shared actor Aamir Khan’s picture and accused him of a serious crime. However, the person in question was ‘MQM leader Amir Khan’ but the channel mistakenly used the Dangal actor’s image.

Meanwhile, the superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his Hindi film debut.

Back in 2020, an unnamed Pakistan news channel reported a piece of news about a double murder accused ‘Amir Khan’. However, instead of using the image of the real culprit, the channel shared the picture of actor Aamir Khan. Upon releasing their mistake, the channel took down the news but Pakistan based journalist Naila Inayat was quick to share the image on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site, Naila Inayat wrote, “Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. Didn’t know Indian actor Aamir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years..”

Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. Didn't know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years.. pic.twitter.com/YcUmg6LKfk — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) April 16, 2020

During the time, reacting to the rumour, a netizen wrote, “That’s why 🇵🇰 performs better compare to 🇮🇳 in Global Happiness Index,” another wrote, “You guy’s are more comedy then a comic books,” a third user wrote, “Pakistani news channel Hai Kuchh Bhi kar sakta hai,” a fourth user commented, “intern ko bola gaya Amir khan ka picture dhoond…bhai/behen ne kar diya kaam.”

Even after her post went viral and the channel was heavily criticised, they never apologised for their mistake. On the other hand, even Aamir Khan never spoke about the matter.

