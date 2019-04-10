After two back-to-back debacles, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero, Shah Rukh Khan seem to be wise in the selection of roles. While stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are already busy with their upcoming projects, SRKians are waiting for their beloved actor to declare his next. Earlier, it was heard that the actor is in the talks with Madhur Bhandarkar and Sriram Raghavan, but nothing came out as official. Now, the pictures of director Atlee Kumar and SRK from yesterday’s IPL match, are making buzz of their collaboration.

During the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with Mersal director Atlee Kumar. As expected, the pictures are making noises amongst the movie buffs while hinting for the collaboration.

A few months ago, rumours stating Hindi remake of Tamil hit Mersal were sparked and the meet of SRK and Atlee Kumar has once again revamped the buzz.

Mersal is a Tamil action thriller starring Vijay in lead and directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie was released in 2017.

After the honorary doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London.

The actor received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students here on Thursday.

The “My Name Is Khan” actor has also earned love for championing human rights in India. He has lent support to the Indian government’s campaigns, including Pulse Polio and National Aids Control Organization.

