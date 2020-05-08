WHAT! Saif Ali Khan Was Thrown Out Of His First Film & Was Replaced By Another Actor

Saif Ali Khan may have been born with a silver spoon. But the beginning of his career was not as good as he may have expected it to be. The Sacred Games actor who has proved his mettle as an actor over the years was actually thrown out of his first film.

In a recent chat, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his career and made a shocking revelation. The actor revealed that he was thrown out of his first film and replaced by some other actor for being very irresponsible. Directed by Rahul Rawail, it was a 1992 romantic drama, Bekhudi that was to star Saif alongside Kajol, who was also marking her debut with this film. However, Khan was pulled out of the film and was later replaced by another debutant Kamal Sadanah.

Recalling the first day of shooting for Bekhudi with director Rahul Rawail and co-star Kajol, Saif Ali Khan told Mumbai Mirror: “I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ to ‘Kyun Itna darti hai.’

Saif Ali Khan continued, “I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified. I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest. That shot, I must admit, was particularly appalling.”

Coming back to Bekhudi, the film that also featured actors like Tanuja, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Farida Jalal in important roles, turned out to be a dud at the box office.

Later, Saif Ali Khan made his debut with Yash Chopra directorial Parampara which also starred Aamir Khan.

