Here’s How The Makers Of Rishi Kapoor Starrer Sharmaji Namkeen Will Complete The Shoot Without The Late Actor 

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s passing away has left a void in the Hindi film industry that cannot be filled. The veteran actor was all set to feature in the film Sharmaji Namkeen and had finished a major part of the shooting. Turns out now the makers have etched a plan to complete the remaining part in his absence. Below is how they will make it possible.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor who will be last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen wrapped the major part of the shooting in January. He was supposed to finish the left out portion in March but the pandemic cancelled the plans and destiny took the star away. The makers of the film in this scenario want to pay their tribute to the late superstar by making this film at any cost and releasing it for his fans and audience.

Now according to a report in Mid-day, co-producer Honey Trehan has revealed that they will be using VFX and some other techniques to shoot the pending portion that needed Rishi Kapoor. Trehan said, “We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We are in discussion with a few (VFX studios) and are figuring out the way forward.”

Trehan also revealed that they shot for a major portion of the film in Delhi during January with Rishi Kapoor. And Now only a four-day schedule was remaining.

Sharmaji Namkeen is been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Trehan thanked two for supporting the team in this decision. He said, “We want to take this film to the theatres for his friends, family and fans. We all owe this to Rishiji (Rishi Kapoor), one of the silver screen legends. I am grateful to Ritesh and Farhan for investing in the movie not just monetarily, but also emotionally.”

Sharmaji Namkeen is being directed by Hitesh Bhatia and stars Juhi Chawla alongside Rishi Kapoor.

