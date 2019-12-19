WHAT? Ranbir Kapoor’s Father Rishi Kapoor Has Not Seen Rockstar, Tamasha & Here’s The Reason For It

Known to be super vocal about his surroundings, Rishi Kapoor in a rather unusual confession has revealed that he never watches his son Ranbir Kapoor’s films and also spilt beans over a film he will be seen in next and seems to be a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Baghban.

Rishi Kapoor says that he is not a good judge to examine films and thus he does not try to. This is the same reason that he avoids watching his own film as well as Ranbir’s

In an interview with the daily Asian Age, the actor when asked, said, “I can’t watch my films, nor can I watch my son Ranbir’s films. I can’t judge a film. Neetu [wife] is very practical and she watches every film of both husband and son and gives us feedback. I have not seen Tamasha, Anjaana Anjaani, or Rockstar. I have no perspective on my films and Ranbir’s films. I can watch other people’s films, just not my own.”

Talking about his next film with wife Neetu Kapoor the actor revealed that the two may come together for a family drama where they will be separated from each other on their 40th anniversary and what happens post that. This story hints to 2003s much-loved, Baghban.

He said, “Who wants to see us buddhas (oldies)? We have done 16 films together, 13 of which were as hero and heroine. People want us to work together, and something is in the pipeline. We are doing a film where we get separated on our 40th wedding anniversary, and that’s the beginning of the film. It’s a remake of an Indian film, and I am thinking of doing that. But I do not wish to give away the title of the film,”

“I am my own competition; I have to challenge myself. Jo aadmi chota hota hai woh aise thinking karta hai (A small man would think like this). I always feel that in whatever I may be doing, I am the best and I am doing good work. I may be a zero in reality, but I think like that,” he said while talking about challenges and work.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!