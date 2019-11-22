WHAT! Pagalpanti Actor Illeana D’Cruz Rejected 2 Salman Khan Films & The Reasons Are Quite Legit

Illeana D’Cruz is one of the most talented actresses in B-Town. With films like Barfi, Rustom, Main Tera Hero to her credit, Illeana’s fanbase has been evergrowing. Her latest film Pagalpanti has also hit the theatres today and is getting rave reviews from people. The actress has worked with many biggies like Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar but her fans were eager to know if she plans on to work with Salman Khan in the near future as well.

This question made it to Twitter and Illeana was sweet enough to reply to this question. In an interview recently, she replied to the question asked by one of her fans on Twitter and revealed that she has in fact rejected two Salman Khan films! She informed that she was approached for Salman Khan’s hit films Kick and Wanted bit couldn’t do it because of specific reasons.

While this is a piece of big news in itself, wait until you hear the reason! Ileana has revealed that when she was offered the role of Ayesha Takia in Kick, she had her exams going on and that was why she couldn’t take up the offer. As far as Kick is concerned, Illeana had already given her dates to some other film that she was doing at the time and hence couldn’t be a part of the film. Jacqueline later got on board for the Salman Khan starrer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, her film Pagalpanti is in theatres today. The Anees Bazmee directorial also stars John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. The movie has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

She will now be seen in Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit’s film The Big Bull. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

