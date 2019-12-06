WHAT! Kartik Aaryan Bags A Project With Rajshri Production?

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the purple patch of his career in Bollywood like never before. His Pati Patni Aur Woh released today and is receiving positive feedback from the audience. He also has a bunch of exciting projects under his kitty to look out for, including Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and more. Now, seems like there will be another addition to the list very soon and this time its none other than Rajshri Films production.

Yes! you heard that right, Kartik Aaryan is currently amongst the most-sought-after actors of Bollywood owing to his credibility at the box office and huge fan following, thus making him producers’ favourite.

Now, speaking about his upcoming collaboration with Rajshri, a source close to Pinkvilla quoted, “Kartik has become the go-to person for most producers now. After doing a film with Dharma, now he is entering yet another big banner – Rajshri Films. Sooraj Barjatya and Kartik met a few weeks ago where the filmmaker offered him a project that he’s producing next. Kartik has liked the whole idea of the film and even given his nod to the film.”

It is said to mark the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya and the movie might go on floors around March 2020. “The movie will mark the directorial debut of Sooraj’s son Avnish Barjatya. It’s a modern youth-centric coming-of-age film, more on the lines of a Wake Up Sid. They wanted a Gen-Y star for the film and Kartik seemed to have perfectly fit the bill. They offered it to Kartik and he has agreed to be part of the project,” the source adds.

