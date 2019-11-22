WHAT! Hrithik Roshan Didn’t Expect War Songs To Be Important For The Audiences

Basking in the glory of back to back successful films, Hrithik Roshan has yet again emerged as the superstar that the world is grooving to. His recent releases, Super 30 and WAR both have not only received immense love from the audience but also his songs and hook steps from the film have become incredibly popular amongst the masses.

Talking about how his dance and grooves becoming a hit, came as a surprise to him since WAR wasn’t really a dance film, Hrithik shares, “The love that I got for my dance was overwhelming and quite confusing because I didn’t really think much of my steps. I didn’t think that I did anything. I was constantly saying to myself that I think I am doing well in the scenes, so it’s okay”.

“I mean dance is not really important in a film like War as it’s like Mission Impossible. I thought that I have done some steps, it is okay, it is not great but it’s okay. I didn’t think it was going to be that important but then the song released and the amount of love I received, I was like what – really? The last time I danced was Bang Bang and that was shot in 2014 so there was a long long gap”, the Game Changer of the year, Hrithik further adds.

Hrithik’s Ghungroo was an instant hit and continues to top the charts. Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan had delivered a blockbuster hit with Super 30 which brought the story of the triumph of the spirit to the screens narrating the life story of Bihar teacher Anand Kumar. The actor successfully transformed himself into a Bihari maths teacher for the film and won many accolades for the same. This was followed by his impeccable performance as an agent in WAR which is a super-duper blockbuster as it still going steady and has collected more than 317 crores already.

With back to back successes, it sure is proof enough that the year 2019 belongs to Hrithik Roshan for the accolades, box office win and love garnered from the audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!His recent releases, Super 30 and WAR both have not only received immense love from the audience but also his songs and hook steps from the film have become incredibly popular amongst the masses.