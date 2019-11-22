No Condom Please: Vicky Kaushal Doesn’t Want To Work On Film Based On Contraceptive Measures

From his first appearance in Masaan, Vicky Kaushal has been stealing hearts with his stellar performance. He impressed everyone with his act in Uri: The Surgical strike and became a household name in no time. But it looks like Vicky is playing it quite safe when it comes to acting in film or taking up risky roles.

According to reports in SpotboyE, Vicky Kaushal was offered to work in a film based on condoms but Vicky said no. Yes, he said no to a film, ‘No condoms please’ which was offered to him by Sony Entertainment Television. Where actors like Ayushmann Khurrana have earned their name by doing films based on such taboo topics, Vicky feels that he is not ready to act in such a film and clearly denied tp be a part of No Condoms Please.

Apart from the film, Vicky is also headlining the news for his equation with Katrina Kaif. Rumours had it that Vicky broke up with his long-time girlfriend Harleen Sethi because of Katrina Kaif. The duo has become one of the favourite jodis in Bollywood and many directors even want to cast the two in a film together.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar’s Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. He is also a part of Sardar Udham Singh and Manek Shaw.

