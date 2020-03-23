Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural daily soap, Naagin is currently in its fourth season and is one of the most-watched and loved TV soap. But what many might not know is that TV czarina first planned on making Naagin as a full-fledged feature film with either Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif.

But wait till you read the next bit. Ekta recently confirmed that when she approached Kartina Kaif with the concept, the Bharat actress outright refused to be a part of it and considered it a joke. It was later that Ekta approached Priyanka Chopra for the film and she said yes!

Opening up about what went wrong eventually and the legendary folklore of the Naagin became a daily soap, Ekta Kapoor has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “I had just mentioned it. I should have given the context. They did not know how big the folklore in India is. Priyanka had said yes, Katrina did not get the bigness of folklore but both these women are great women. They are women I admire and love. I am hoping to work with both of them in my career.”

Giving out details of her interaction with Katrina over Naagin, Ekta was quoted by Film Companion saying, “After The Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I decided to take that concept to two actresses. I still remember, I went to Katrina and she told me, ‘After Dirty Picture, you want to make something pathbreaking’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I want to make Naagin.’ She looked at me and thought I had smoked something really nice. I think she wanted my dealer’s number, which of course is a joke. She was like, ‘Are you serious? You want to make something called Naagin in today’s time? Will people watch it?’ Then, I went to PC; it was around the time when she was going abroad.”

Naagin 4 currently airs on Colors and made headlines recently as Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai announced her part in the supernatural mythology.

